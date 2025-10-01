A matriculant was filmed standing at a busy Johannesburg intersection, carrying a sign to request donations for his final school dance

The emotional clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a sympathetic online community

Social media users were moved by the boy's determination, with many expressing intentions to help and debating whether matric dances should be cancelled

A woman filmed a school learner standing with a placard, and seeking assistance donations for his matric dance. Image:@ii_am_rox

A local Grade 12 learner's public plea for donations to fulfil his dream of attending his matric dance captured the hearts of many social media users, who were touched by his bravery.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @ii_am_rox, was met with an outpouring of empathy and support from viewers who showed intentions of assisting.

The video shows the Grade 12 learner from Elethu Themba Combined School walking in his full uniform between cars at a busy corner in Johannesburg. He is carrying a cardboard sign that reads, 'Donations for matric dance, please help.'

A plea for matric dance donations

The sight of the learner, dressed in his school uniform, begging for funds for a social event is a powerful image that resonated with TikTok user @ii_am_rox. She shared the video, and in the caption explained that the boy's circumstances were dire and that his only wish was to make his matric dance dream come true.

Social media users debated the need for matric dances, with many saying they expose learners from struggling homes. Image: LeoPatrizi

SA shows the learner empathy

The post was flooded with comments from users who expressed intentions to assist. Many viewers noted how it is every child's dream to attend their matric dance after spending 12 years in school. Others were frustrated that the boy had not written his contact number on the sign, making it difficult for those wishing to help to contact him.

The post also started a debate about the fairness of matric dances. Some viewers suggested that these events should be cancelled entirely, arguing that they expose those from struggling homes.

User @ D E A N I E said:

"I actually helped him out today!🥰 He's so brave and confident that he'll be at his matric farewell 😭."

User @user5187334799665 commented:

"This matric dance thing must be cancelled because other kids can't afford it, or they must wear uniforms."

User @Queensley shared:

"Parents who don't want to help, stop saying it must be cancelled or that he must wear his uniform. If you feel that way, scroll the video ain't for you. The creator posted to actually get as many people as possible who can reach out and help."

User @kelebogile asked:

"Where do we donate, hle🥹?"

User @kiki added:

"I believe that every child must attend their matric dance. Remember, my child is your child as well. I saved for my daughter's matric dance for a year; unfortunately, COVID decided to ruin everything, but she understood. The following year, I took her to Durban for a week with that money."

User @simplynay.m said:

"Please share his details."

User @🏳️‍🌈Kearon_JHB🇿🇦 enquired:

"How do we get hold of him without driving there?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

