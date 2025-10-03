“Make South Africa Great Again”: Gent Furious About Government’s Response to Nathi Mthethwa’s Death
- A local man shared a humorous but pointed video, questioning the official story surrounding the sudden death of former South African Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.
- The viral clip was shared on TikTok, attracting a massive number of views and comments from a diverse online community
- Social media users were entertained by the man’s humour, with many jokingly saying that South Africa should only confront France on the rugby field
A Cape Town man’s video humorously questioning the official narrative behind Nathi Mthethwa's passing captured the attention of social media users.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @larrybyday, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who responded with a wave of amusement and strong opinions.
The video starts with the man sitting in his car, holding a yoghurt. He humorously calls out South Africans, asking why the nation was sitting quietly after being told that Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa had passed away. He compared this to other nations that cause 'havoc' when their political leaders were disrespected, questioning why Mzansi was so nonchalant about the ambassador's death.
Nathi Mthethwa's death sparks a debate
The man added a humorous question to the official story, noting there was no 'splatter,' no ambulances were shown, and that international media weren't reporting from the scene. He directly asked if President Cyril was scared of France, calling for a public inquest into the death.
He also urged the President to investigate and not give away his power. He concluded by insisting Nathi was our ambassador, regardless of the claims that he was being sought by the Madlanga Commission.
SA reacts to the humorous post
The video gained massive views and comments from social media users who were entertained by the man's wit and logic. Viewers offered playful counter-arguments to his call for confrontation with France. Many joked that South Africa should avoid making trouble with France, saying that our army could not even stand in a straight line.
Some said the only way South Africa could guarantee a win against France was to challenge them to a rugby match, limiting the confrontation to the sports field. Others expressed doubt that the ambassador was truly deceased, saying they needed definitive proof that he was no more.
User @Priscilla joked:
"Larry, our army can't even march in a straight line, how are they gonna use their fist 😳?"
User @Eyo said:
"France must be challenged to a rugby match. That's the only way South Africa can win them 😂."
User @Coby shared:
"Where is the footage and the body? He has gone AWOL."
User @Gigi added:
"Nee, Larry! Something is not right here. It's giving Thabo Bester."
User @I'm-still-thinking shared:
"It's very suspicious. There's a cover-up."
User @Ziggy asked:
"Opening a hotel with windows is not easy. Where we're his bodyguards?"
User @Elizàbeth505🇿🇦 commented:
"Larry, they first said he jumped. Then later, he fell 😬. Just look at Jason Bourne and let 1 and 1 make 100 🤔."
Watch the TikTok video below:
