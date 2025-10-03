Nigerian Pastor’s Prophecy on SA Sparks Talk About Nathi Mthethwa, Shares Video

A Nigerian pastor, Prophet David Uche, made a prophecy about the death of a major South African politician, sparking debate online about its validity

The prophecy's timing has raised eyebrows, given its similarity to the recent death of Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa's Ambassador to France

The circumstances surrounding Mthethwa's death are still under investigation, with French authorities having suggested he may have taken his own life by jumping from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel in Paris

A Nigerian pastor's prophecy about South Africa has triggered widespread debate online after he claimed to have seen a vision involving the death of a major political figure.

A Nigerian pastor's prophecy ignited discussions about Nathi Mthethwa. Image: @prophetdaviduche0/TikTok and Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the video, Prophet David Uche, whose church resides in Randburg, said the following in the clip:

"I saw a South African flag covering a casket. When you check inside, a major politician was inside, a great person, for that matter, to keep the nation in silence."

His words have since caused speculation, with many social media users linking the prophecy to former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. The Nigerian pastor also urged people to pray for the nation and its leaders.

The clip, shared on 1 October 2025 on TikTok under the handle @prophetdaviduche0, quickly circulated online, drawing a mixed response from South Africans after the prophecy was allegedly released on 14 February 2025.

Nathi Mthethwa, who served in cabinet for several years before stepping down from active politics, died on 30 September 2025 after allegedly falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt hotel in Paris, according to French authorities.

As a prominent member of the African National Congress, which installed Nelson Mandela as South Africa's first black president in 1994, Nathi helped usher in democratic governance.

He had previously served as the minister of arts and culture and the minister of police before taking office as South Africa's ambassador to Paris in December 2023.

A Nigerian pastor's prophecy triggered debates about Nathi Mthethwa. Image: @prophetdaviduche0

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Nigerian pastor’s death prophecy

As the video continues to spread, Mzansi remains engaged in the debate over whether Prophet Uche’s words carry weight, with people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Tuminglee said:

"This is such a general prediction. It can be any politician. Anyone can prophesy this. A real prophecy must be specific - I see a hotel in Paris."

Lou Pab stated:

"Next time, prophecy about getting back our resources and power from Europeans.. So that Africa can be whole again."

Virge replied:

"When men of God speak, the wise listen."

Charitte commented:

"They always prophecy after hearing it on the News."

Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

Briefly News reported that Buthelezi-Mthethwa shared details about the frantic search for her husband after she reported him missing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences after Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel.

The ANC paid tribute to Mthethwa and said that the party remembered him for his service and leadership.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthewthwa's passing, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, conveyed his condolences.

