Nigerian Pastor’s Prophecy on SA Sparks Talk About Nathi Mthethwa, Shares Video
- A Nigerian pastor, Prophet David Uche, made a prophecy about the death of a major South African politician, sparking debate online about its validity
- The prophecy's timing has raised eyebrows, given its similarity to the recent death of Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa's Ambassador to France
- The circumstances surrounding Mthethwa's death are still under investigation, with French authorities having suggested he may have taken his own life by jumping from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel in Paris
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian pastor's prophecy about South Africa has triggered widespread debate online after he claimed to have seen a vision involving the death of a major political figure.
In the video, Prophet David Uche, whose church resides in Randburg, said the following in the clip:
"I saw a South African flag covering a casket. When you check inside, a major politician was inside, a great person, for that matter, to keep the nation in silence."
His words have since caused speculation, with many social media users linking the prophecy to former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. The Nigerian pastor also urged people to pray for the nation and its leaders.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The clip, shared on 1 October 2025 on TikTok under the handle @prophetdaviduche0, quickly circulated online, drawing a mixed response from South Africans after the prophecy was allegedly released on 14 February 2025.
Nathi Mthethwa, who served in cabinet for several years before stepping down from active politics, died on 30 September 2025 after allegedly falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt hotel in Paris, according to French authorities.
As a prominent member of the African National Congress, which installed Nelson Mandela as South Africa's first black president in 1994, Nathi helped usher in democratic governance.
He had previously served as the minister of arts and culture and the minister of police before taking office as South Africa's ambassador to Paris in December 2023.
SA reacts to Nigerian pastor’s death prophecy
As the video continues to spread, Mzansi remains engaged in the debate over whether Prophet Uche’s words carry weight, with people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.
Tuminglee said:
"This is such a general prediction. It can be any politician. Anyone can prophesy this. A real prophecy must be specific - I see a hotel in Paris."
Lou Pab stated:
"Next time, prophecy about getting back our resources and power from Europeans.. So that Africa can be whole again."
Virge replied:
"When men of God speak, the wise listen."
Charitte commented:
"They always prophecy after hearing it on the News."
Watch the video below:
What you need to know about Mthethwa's death
- Briefly News reported that Buthelezi-Mthethwa shared details about the frantic search for her husband after she reported him missing.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences after Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel.
- The ANC paid tribute to Mthethwa and said that the party remembered him for his service and leadership.
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthewthwa's passing, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, conveyed his condolences.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za