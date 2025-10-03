The South African government has weighed in on the numerous reports about Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa's death

Speculation has been spreading online after the South African Ambassador to France was found dead on 30 September 2025

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed that the post-mortem will be done soon

The South African government refuses to speculate on the cause of Nathi Mthethwa’s death. Image: Darren Stewart

The South African government is refusing to speculate on the circumstances surrounding Nkosinathi ‘Nathi’ Mthethwa’s death.

The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris-Étoile Hotel, with authorities speculating that he fell from the 22nd floor.

Mthethwa had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel 10 days before checking in. The window of his hotel room had been forced open, and authorities suspect that he jumped out of it.

Deputy Minister discusses Mthethwa’s death

With French authorities believing that Mthethwa committed suicide, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Alvin Botes, was asked whether the South African government believed this as well. Botes said that the only narrative the government subscribed to was that of the finer sons of Africa having passed on. He made the comments at Kwambonambi on Friday, 03 October 2025, where government officials visited the Mthethwa family.

He added that they were awaiting the official post-mortem results from French authorities, which are expected to be released on Sunday, 5 October 2025. Botes also urged the public to refrain from speculation until the official findings were released.

He also touched on some of the other rumours doing the rounds.

Why do authorities believe Mthethwa committed suicide?

French authorities initially believed that the Ambassador had taken his own life after he sent his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, a worrying text message.

In the message, Mthethwa reportedly apologised and indicated that he wanted to take his own life. Police then searched the Bois de Boulogne, a large park located kilometres away from the hotel where he was eventually found. The Bois de Boulogne was where his phone was last active.

Authorities also said they found no signs of a struggle or forced entry in his hotel room. His wife also said that the family was “not contesting” the preliminary findings, which indicated that he ended his own life.

Nathi Mthethwa's wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, said she would not contest the preliminary findings about his death. Image: Rodger Bosch

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death

Mystery surrounds the late Ambassador’s death

Briefly News reported that French authorities provided more details about their investigations.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.

She also shared information about the last message Mthethwa sent to his wife, which left her worried.

