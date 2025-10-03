More Details Emerge About How Nathi Mthethwa Booked a Room at the Hyatt Hotel
- More details about the weeks leading up to former Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa's death have emerged
- French authorities revealed that Mthethewa had reservations to stay at the hotel weeks before the day he was found
- His wife is currently in France, and revealed when she last saw him, leaving South Africa, and with questions
PARIS, FRANCE — French authorities revealed that former Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, booked the hotel room he was staying in two weeks before he was found on 30 September 2025.
According to IOL, Mthwthwa booked the room he was staying in on 15 September for a stay that was due to begin on 27 September until 28 September. He postponed his hotel stay to Monday, the following day after the initial booking date. The last time his wife saw him was when he was supposed to attend a cocktail event. However, he left a message and told her he was intending to take his life.
Mthethwa's wife speaks to a journalist
According to Newzroom Afrika, Mthethwa's wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi-Mthethwa, told a journalist that she finally had a good night's sleep. She also conveyed her thanks to South Africans who sent messages of condolences. She also said that her brother, former deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi, is in France. Mthethwa's wife said that she accepted that her husband took his own life.
What you need to know about Mthethwa's death
- Buthelezi-Mthethwa shared details about the frantic search for her husband after she reported him missing
- President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences after Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel
- The ANC paid tribute to Mthethwa and said that the party remembered him for his service and leadership
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthewthwa's passing, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, conveyed his condolences
- Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts about Mthethwa's cause of death after he was confirmed dead
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commented on Facebook and shared their opinions.
Liyanda Magawu said:
"We want to see his body. That's all."
Charlton Swartz said:
"Don't think someone living a soft life like this will commit suicide. The math is not mathing."
Attie de Villiers said:
"I wonder if the hotel room was paid up front, or do taxpayers still have to foot the bill for the window as well?"
Maritz Heystek said:
"I still ask the question: why did he book into the hotel?"
Nathi Mthethewa's body to be repatriated
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa's body could be repatriated in October. This was after he was found dead on 30 September.
The French authorities said that they must conduct an autopsy and a preliminary investigation. After this, they will repatriate his remains to South Africa.
