Philisiwe Buthelezi has shared more details about the desperate search for her husband before his tragic death

Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa was found dead in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Etoile Hotel

The South African Ambassador to France was reported missing by his wife on Monday, 30 September 2025

Nathi Mthethwa’s wife has shared details about the last message she received from him and the desperate search for him. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

PARIS, FRANCE - Philisiwe Buthelezi has broken her silence following the death of her husband, Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa.

The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. His body was discovered in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Etoile Hotel, with authorities speculating that he fell from a window of his room on the 22nd floor of the hotel.

His wife reported him missing on 29 September 2025 after receiving a worrying message from him.

Philisiwe shares details about the search for Mthethwa

As investigations into Mthethwa’s death continue, Philisiwe has since spoken to the media about what prompted the search for her late husband.

Mthethwa last saw his wife on 29 September 2025, before leaving their residence to attend a cocktail party. He never made it to the party. Later on in the day, he sent a message to his wife, apologising and indicating that he wanted to take his own life.

Worried by the contents of the message, she reported to a police station, and a search was launched for the Ambassador.

Nathi Mthethwa was found dead at the the Hyatt Regency Etoile Hotel in Paris. Image: Anna Kurth

Source: Getty Images

Police searched the Ambassador’s residence for Mthethwa

Newzroom Afrika's international correspondent, Simon Marks, revealed that police then took Philisiwe back to the Ambassador’s residence, believing that he could still have been there.

Police searched theAmbassador’s residence for Mthethwa was launched for him, which included searches of wooded areas near the Bois de Boulogne in the 16th arrondissement, where his phone last made contact. Given the nature of the message, police believed that he had indeed taken his own life and were searching the area for any sign of him. His body was eventually found the following day at the hotel in Paris, which is not far from the Bois de Boulogne.

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death

Mystery surrounds the late Ambassador’s death

Briefly News reported that French authorities provided more details about their investigations.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.

She also shared information about the last message Mthethwa sent to his wife, which left her worried.

Source: Briefly News