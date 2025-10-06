French authorities gave a critical update on the investigations into Nathi Mthethwa's death

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to a major development in the investigations into the cause of death of South Africa’s Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa allegedly plunged to his death from a room he had reserved on the 22nd floor at the 34-storey Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel. An update that French authorities had contradicted earlier details about the death of Nathi Mthethwa prompted a question from Ntsiki Mazwai.

On Monday, 6 October 2025, Newzroom Afrika reported that French authorities contradicted earlier reports that indicated that Mthethwa’s phone was last active in the Bois de Boulogne, a large park located kilometres away from the hotel.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to major update in Nathi Mthethwa death probe

Newzroom Afrika correspondent Simon Marks reported that the French media was wrong when it reported that Nathi Mthethwa’s phone was discovered in a nearby park. He said that the only movement Mthethwa made on Monday, 29 September 2025, was between his residence and the Hyatt Regency.

“I'm now told by the prosecuting authorities here in France that French media was wrong when it reported at the beginning of the week that one of the ambassador's phones was discovered in the Bois de Boulogne, that vast wooded area in the centre of Paris, that the only movement that the ambassador made on Monday, and this is critical, was between his official residence and the Hyatt Regency hotel; that he did not go anywhere else. He went directly from his residence, the Ambassadorial residence, which is just under a kilometre away from the Hyatt Regency, to the hotel,” Marks said.

Reacting to the major development in the investigations into Nathi Mthethwa’s cause of death, Ntsiki Mazwai questioned why the former cabinet minister had chosen to go to the hotel when he had his own residence. The post was captioned:

“Guys, can I ask. If he had a house in Paris, why did he go to the hotel?”

See the post below:

SA reacts to major development in Nathi Mthethwa death probe

Mazwai’s question sparked theories and explanations about why Mthethwa went to the hotel instead of taking his life at the ambassadorial residence.

Here are some of the comments:

@KhanyoNV asked:

“You are asking for me as well. Why did he book the hotel? Who was the organiser of the alleged cocktail party? Was there any meeting/party that he needed to attend at the hotel or at a nearby place? Who were the other attendees of the meeting/party?”

@ManMan1479705 suggested:

“The house doesn’t have 22 floors.”

@StKijiko agreed:

“I co ask.”

@KhanyaMvubu highlighted:

"People do that sometimes. The Indian fellow who jumped off a bridge in DBN last month had a house, too. Though not common, it is not unheard of for a person to go commit suicide in an unfamiliar place. Some even do it as work."

@unordinaryjo argued:

"People like committing suicide in hotels because they can be sure that they get the job done. Jumping from a high height it's relatively quick. How does one even kill themselves if they live in a 2-storey home with near 100% accuracy?"

