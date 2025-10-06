Nathi Mthethwa: A Look Inside the Hyatt Hotel Where He Was Found Dead
- The former Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris, France
- This was after his wife reported him missing after he failed to show up to a cocktail party that he was supposed to attend
- The courtyard is still sealed for the police, and the South African Police Service is expected to visit the hotel to make their investigations
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
PARIS, FRANCE — The French police, which reviewed the CCTV at the Hyatt Hotel where Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was found dead, found that nobody followed Mthethwa to his room. A look at his room also showed that the bed remained untouched.
Mthethwa's death stunned South Africans as he fell from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel. According to Newzroom Afrika, the hotel's courtyard remains sealed, and staff members are not permitted to access it. The bed in the room that Mthethwa booked was entirely untouched and showed no signs that anyone had sat or slept in it.
Mthethwa reportedly forced the window open with a pair of scissors, which were found on the scene of the crime. The CCTV footage also showed that nobody followed Mthethwa to his room. Mthethwa also made the initial reservation on 15 September for the 27th and 29th.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.