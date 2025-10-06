Nathi Mthethwa: A Look Inside the Hyatt Hotel Where He Was Found Dead

The former Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris, France

This was after his wife reported him missing after he failed to show up to a cocktail party that he was supposed to attend

The courtyard is still sealed for the police, and the South African Police Service is expected to visit the hotel to make their investigations

PARIS, FRANCE — The French police, which reviewed the CCTV at the Hyatt Hotel where Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was found dead, found that nobody followed Mthethwa to his room. A look at his room also showed that the bed remained untouched.

Mthethwa's death stunned South Africans as he fell from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel. According to Newzroom Afrika, the hotel's courtyard remains sealed, and staff members are not permitted to access it. The bed in the room that Mthethwa booked was entirely untouched and showed no signs that anyone had sat or slept in it.

Mthethwa reportedly forced the window open with a pair of scissors, which were found on the scene of the crime. The CCTV footage also showed that nobody followed Mthethwa to his room. Mthethwa also made the initial reservation on 15 September for the 27th and 29th.

