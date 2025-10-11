The body of the late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has been retrieved by his family from the mortuary in Richards Bay

This comes after his body arrived on Friday, 10 October 2025, from France and spent the night at the mortuary

The late Ambassador to France will be laid to rest tomorrow, 12 October 2025, at his homestead in KwaMbonambi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has retrieved his body from a Richards Bay mortuary following its arrival from France yesterday, 10 October 2025.

He is on his way to his homestead of KwaMbonambi some 50 kilometers away. Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mthethwa to be laid to rest

After spending the night at the facility, his remains were transported to his home village in KwaMbonambi, roughly 50 kilometres away.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church accompanied the family as they prepare for his final farewell on Sunday, 12 October 2025. President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the eulogy during Mthethwa’s Special Official Funeral at the Siyabonga Sangweni Sports Complex in KwaMbonambi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What happened to Mthethwa?

Details about the former Police Minister’s death surfaced soon after he was discovered outside the Regency Hotel in Paris, France. His wife, Phiisiwe, had reported him missing after he failed to attend a cocktail event he had been invited to. She had also received a distressing message from him expressing suicidal thoughts. French authorities later confirmed that Mthethwa had fallen from the 22nd floor of the hotel.

French authorities also confirmed that the phone of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was not at a nearby park as initially reported by French media. Mthethwa's last movements were reportedly between his official residence and the hotel, where he was found. The authorities also slammed the French media's initial reports.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the burial.

Tsepo Mchunu said:

"The man is alive bro, which body you talking about?"

Kapungu Attorneys Legal said:

"This man was too young to die. Shame."

Yoneck Mbizi said:

"Still confused story related to Mandela’s death very problematic."

Ravhambelani Pfulufhedziso Aubrey said:

"think it's rushed, he just came on Thursday now he will be buried. I thought we were gone given a chance to confirm his body. As he being buried by our funds."

Makgabo van Niekerk said:

"Condolences to the family."

Muzie Khuzwayo Phakathwayo said:

"I liked this man, so humble, I happened to meet him in person."

His church leaders from the Nazareth Baptsist Church are accompanying the deceased’s family. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

Source: Briefly News