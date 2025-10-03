A team from the South African Police Service will be deployed to France following Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa's death

A tea, from the South African Police Service will be deployed to France to assist investigate Nathi Mthethwa's death. Image: STRINGER/AFP

Image: STRINGER/AFP

GAUTENG – A team of seasoned police officers from South Africa will be deployed to France to help investigate the death of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa.

The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel, with authorities speculating that he fell from the 22nd floor.

With investigations already underway into his murder, and a post-mortem expected soon, a team of five members from South Africa will jet off to France on Saturday, 4 October 2025, to assist French authorities.

South African officers to assist with the investigation

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, notified Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, that a decision had been taken to deploy a team to France. The team will be led by Major General Maqhashalala, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape.

It will also consist of a Forensic Science expert and a Crime Scene expert, a member of the Hawks and a member from Interpol. The team will spend a week in France and provide a comprehensive report once they return.

The team will work closely with French law enforcement authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding Ambassador Mthethwa’s death are thoroughly and transparently investigated.

Source: Briefly News