French Authorities Reveal That Mthethwa’s Phone Was Not at the Nearby Park As Initially Reported
- The authorities in France have confirmed that the former Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's phone was not found at a nearby park
- The police initially reported that his phone was found in the region of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but the latest information contradicts the earlier reports
- The authorities said the French media reports were incorrect and provided information about his last movement
PARIS, FRANCE — French authorities confirmed that the phone of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was not at a nearby park as initially reported by French media. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025.
According to Newzroom Afrika, the French prosecuting authority revealed that Mthethwa's phone was not found in the Bois de Boulogne Park. Mthethwa's last movements were reportedly between his official residence and the hotel, where he was found. The authorities also slammed the French media's initial reports.
Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the hotel after he went missing. His wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi-Mthethwa, alerted the authorities after she received a worrying message from him. She also said that Mthethwa was supposed to attend a cocktail party he was invited to.
Source: Briefly News
