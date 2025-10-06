The authorities in France have confirmed that the former Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's phone was not found at a nearby park

The police initially reported that his phone was found in the region of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but the latest information contradicts the earlier reports

The authorities said the French media reports were incorrect and provided information about his last movement

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

French authorities did not find Nathi Mthethwa's phone at a park. Images: Anna Kurth/ AFP via Getty Images and Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE — French authorities confirmed that the phone of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was not at a nearby park as initially reported by French media. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the French prosecuting authority revealed that Mthethwa's phone was not found in the Bois de Boulogne Park. Mthethwa's last movements were reportedly between his official residence and the hotel, where he was found. The authorities also slammed the French media's initial reports.

Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the hotel after he went missing. His wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi-Mthethwa, alerted the authorities after she received a worrying message from him. She also said that Mthethwa was supposed to attend a cocktail party he was invited to.

Source: Briefly News