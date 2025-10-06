The family of Nsthi Mthethwa, the former Ambassador to France, who was found dead at the Hyatt Regency, said that Mthethwa could be buried soon

This was after the family travelled to Paris following the discovery of Mthethwa, who fell from the 22nd floor

The family is still looking for answers to his death as the repatriation and the investigation into his death continue

PARIS, FRANCE — The family of the late Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris, France, said he could be buried on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

According to SABC News, the Mthethwa family said it is expecting to receive the autopsy by 7 October. The family also said that if the repatriation succeeds, Mthewthwa will be buried on Sunday. However, the family still has unanswered questions about his death. The family is hoping that his repatriation could be concluded by the weekend so they can bury him.

The family also said that they were expecting that the deployment of South African Police Service members to Paris would assist in providing much-needed answers that would give them closure. Mthethwa was found dead on 30 September after his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi-Mthethwa, reported him missing the day before.

