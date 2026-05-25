PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Parliament has announced the names of 31 Members of Parliament who will sit on the impeachment committee to determine the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala. The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling in May that Parliament must restart impeachment proceedings against the president regarding a robbery at his private game farm in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The impeachment committee is ready. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, no date has been set for the committee to meet yet. The African National Congress submitted nine names on Monday afternoon, following weekend selection disputes, making them the biggest party on the panel. The ANC representatives include Doris Mpapane, Xola Nqola, Soviet Lekganyane, Faith Muthambi, and Cameron Dugmore.

Political parties select their committee representatives

The Democratic Alliance listed five candidates, including George Michakis, Glynnis Breytenbach, Baxolile Nodada, Karabo Khaukhau, and Nazely Sharif. John Hlophe leads the MK Party delegation alongside Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala. Julius Malema and Omphile Maotwe represent the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Other members include Wonder Bantu Mahlatsi, Vuyo Zungula, Steve Swart, Wouter Wessels, Mmusi Maimane, Makashule Gana, Imraan Ismail-Moosa, Nhlanhla Hadebe, Fadiel Adams, Lerato Ngobeni, Marlon Daniels, and Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and GOOD parties have no representation on the committee because their sole Members of Parliament occupy ministerial roles.

ATM accuses Didiza of protecting Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) took Didiza to task after she turned down a call for a debate. The party said she is protecting Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News