Thoko Didiza Releases Names of Impeachment Committee MPs
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Parliament has announced the names of 31 Members of Parliament who will sit on the impeachment committee to determine the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala. The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling in May that Parliament must restart impeachment proceedings against the president regarding a robbery at his private game farm in Limpopo.
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According to News24, no date has been set for the committee to meet yet. The African National Congress submitted nine names on Monday afternoon, following weekend selection disputes, making them the biggest party on the panel. The ANC representatives include Doris Mpapane, Xola Nqola, Soviet Lekganyane, Faith Muthambi, and Cameron Dugmore.
Political parties select their committee representatives
The Democratic Alliance listed five candidates, including George Michakis, Glynnis Breytenbach, Baxolile Nodada, Karabo Khaukhau, and Nazely Sharif. John Hlophe leads the MK Party delegation alongside Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala. Julius Malema and Omphile Maotwe represent the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Other members include Wonder Bantu Mahlatsi, Vuyo Zungula, Steve Swart, Wouter Wessels, Mmusi Maimane, Makashule Gana, Imraan Ismail-Moosa, Nhlanhla Hadebe, Fadiel Adams, Lerato Ngobeni, Marlon Daniels, and Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and GOOD parties have no representation on the committee because their sole Members of Parliament occupy ministerial roles.
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ATM accuses Didiza of protecting Ramaphosa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) took Didiza to task after she turned down a call for a debate. The party said she is protecting Ramaphosa.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za