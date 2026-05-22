SANDOWN, GAUTENG— The leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), Mmusi Maimane, said he sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to clarify his relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. He spoke after video footage emerged on social media showing Ramaphosa in an informal meeting with Chivayo.

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Mmusi Maimane took Cyril Ramaphosa to task. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a public statement released on 22 May 2026, Maimane addressed the letter to the Presidency to demand transparency and maintain public trust. Maimane questioned Ramaphosa about the nature and context of the interaction, asking whether the meeting was an official engagement, a private meeting, or a social encounter.

Maimane noted that the footage contradicts prior public statements from the Presidency indicating that Ramaphosa had no knowledge of or relationship with Chivayo. Maimane posted the letter on his @MmusiMaimane X account.

Mmusi Maimane demands answers from Ramaphosa

Maimane said South Africans deserve clarity regarding interactions between the Presidency and individuals with active or past legal controversies. He said that Chivayo, who dropped his case against his ex-wife for allegedly leaking a video of him and Ramaphosa, is a corrupt crony capitalist and a person of interest whose proximity to the highest office could erode public confidence in the integrity of the state.

The BOSA leader linked the issue to the regional immigration crisis, arguing that South Africa faces immense service delivery costs due to political instability driven by Zimbabwe's ruling party, ZANU-PF. Maimane added that South Africa cannot associate with or assist dictatorships, and he called for the government to cut all ties with ZANU-PF and its business affiliates.

View the statement on X here:

Geordin Hill-Lewis questions Ramaphosa's Zim visit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis raised the alarm about Ramaphosa's recent trip to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's farm. Chivayo happened to be there too.

Source: Briefly News