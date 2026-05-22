The Springboks wrapped up their second 2026 alignment camp in Cape Town as preparations intensify for a demanding international Test season

Rassie Erasmus used the camp to integrate new and returning players into the national system, focusing on cohesion, structure, and squad depth

Fans reacted with strong excitement on social media after behind-the-scenes clips emerged, building anticipation ahead of the upcoming Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales

The Springboks’ second alignment camp concluded in Cape Town on Thursday, 21 May 2026, under the guidance of head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus led the team in the second alignment camp in Cape Town. Image: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus had named a 40-man squad for the camp as the team prepares for a demanding international Test season, which will begin in earnest in July with the Nations Championship.

Speaking after the camp, Erasmus said the Springboks are generally satisfied with the progress made across the recent alignment camps, but stressed that the real test will only come once the team returns to competitive action.

He explained that the purpose of the camps was to integrate new and less experienced players into the system, while also helping them build stronger relationships with the coaching staff and better understand the team’s structures.

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Rassie Erasmus explains camp targets

Erasmus noted that the process also included injured players and some participants who joined virtually, with different objectives set for each group. He said most of those targets were achieved, although the true measure of success will be how it translates onto the field.

He added that more than 60 players had been involved across the two camps, helping to broaden the squad and ensure fair exposure for everyone. Looking ahead, he said the team is in a strong position overall, with a clear understanding of expectations as preparations move into the next phase.

The camp involved gym sessions and a series of boardroom meetings led by coaches, all aimed at ensuring players are aligned with the team’s structures and systems.

The Springboks retained the Rugby Championship in 2025. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans react with excitement

Springboks fans expressed excitement after a clip of the players during the camp circulated on social media, with supporters sharing their anticipation for the upcoming season.

Reactions from fans on social media:

@rd.marwood:

“I miss the boys.”

@goodstuff:

“Can’t wait for the Test season.”

@mikhali:

“Embrose.”

@mandy:

“Can’t wait to see the boys play.”

@ringers:

“So happy to see Embrose here, and can’t wait to see Zekhethelo on the field. Exciting times ahead indeed.”

@ubukhosi:

“We need a game quickly.”

@theeblacksheep:

“Love to see it.”

Watch the clip below:

Following their clash with England on 4 July, the Springboks will face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July, looking to build on their 32–15 win over the Scots in 2024.

South Africa’s final July fixture will see them take on Wales at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July, after their emphatic 73–0 victory over Wales last year.

England call up SA-born ex-Junior Bok

Briefly News previously reported that a former Junior Springbok who is now eligible to represent the England rugby union national team could make his international debut against Fiji on 11 July 2026 after being named in the squad on Monday, 18 May.

Source: Briefly News