Siya Kolisi's Instagram post with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon sparks excitement among fans and followers

Many fans react humorously to Kolisi's lifestyle and the G-Class vehicle's high price tag

Kolisi's relatable personality continues to shine, attracting admiration despite the luxury vehicle's allure

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Siya Kolisi’s pit stop with G Wagon sparks reactions. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has once again captured the attention of South Africans after posting photos and videos of himself with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon during a stop at an Engen garage.

Kolisi shared the post on Instagram on 17th May with the simple caption:

“Pit stop @engen.sa.”

In the images, the rugby star could be seen crouching next to the front wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class while four Engen workers posed behind him.

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions from fans, celebrities and followers, many of whom focused on the luxury SUV and Kolisi’s relaxed personality.

Siya Kolisi’s Mercedes G-Wagon gets fans talking

Several followers joked about the high price of the luxury vehicle, while others admired the Springboks captain’s lifestyle.

Celebrity doctor Musa Mthombeni commented:

“Borrow me that @mercedesbenzsa G63 thing for a week. I want to see something.”

Another follower, jason_lubbe, joked:

“Pay cut coming, from a G wagon to a C180 in one season.”

Others focused on Kolisi himself rather than the expensive car.

User wendy_mothata wrote:

“Our Captain!”

Meanwhile, onlyfansrugby posted:

“Our Captain Kolisi is coming home.”

Some followers speculated that Kolisi might have been travelling to Cape Town after recent rugby developments, although Kolisi did not confirm his destination.

Inside the luxury Mercedes G-Wagon driven by Siya Kolisi

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, also known as the G-Class, is considered one of the world’s most recognisable luxury SUVs.

According to Mercedes-Benz pricing information, brand-new G-Wagons range from around US$143,000 (about R2.6 million) to more than US$225,000 (about R4.1 million), depending on the model and optional extras.

In South Africa, newer Mercedes-AMG G63 models can cost between R3 million and R5 million, depending on the specifications.

The G-Class was originally developed as a military vehicle in the late 1970s before becoming a luxury status symbol popular among celebrities, athletes and influencers around the world.

Mercedes-Benz reached a major milestone in April 2023 after producing more than 500,000 G-Wagons globally.

Siya Kolisi’s black Mercedes G-Wagon steals attention. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Siya Kolisi’s humble personality

Despite the luxury vehicle attracting attention, many supporters praised Kolisi for remaining relatable.

User lyle_cupido commented:

“How can those 2 in the back look so angry to see Siya Kolisi. You gotta love the guy.”

Another user, sssssanele, simply wrote:

“He cold.”

Kolisi has remained one of South Africa’s most admired sports personalities after leading the Springboks to two Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

The latest Instagram post once again showed how even a simple petrol station stop can spark a major online conversation when the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain is involved.

Sharks owner Marco Masotti responds to frustrated fans

Briefly News also reported that Sharks owner Marco Masotti broke his silence after frustrated supporters questioned whether his investment in the Durban rugby franchise was failing following another disappointing season.

The criticism came after the Sharks missed out on the United Rugby Championship playoffs, prompting heated reactions online. However, Masotti defended the team’s long-term vision and insisted it remained “an absolute joy” to invest in the franchise despite the difficult campaign.

Source: Briefly News