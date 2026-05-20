ANC calls on law enforcement to act without fear after MMC Nomoya Mnisi was arrested
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG—The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg announced that it supports a full investigation into allegations against one of its senior members, Nomoya Mnisi, who was arrested on 19 May 2026. The party spoke out after the opposition party ActionSA alleged that Mnisi, the MMC for economic development, was involved in a criminal incident over the weekend.
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ANC Demands Accountability for Public Representative
The ANC in Johannesburg, which released a statement, called on law enforcement agencies to handle the matter involving Mnisi and her bodyguard without fear or favour. The regional leadership addressed the situation publicly, stating that the political organisation remains committed to ethical leadership, the rule of law, and strict accountability for all its public officials.
Party Stands Firm on Legal Processes
The regional secretary for Greater Johannesburg, Sasabona Manganye, confirmed that the party views allegations of violence and abuse against vulnerable members of society in a serious light. He stated that matters involving children require urgent attention from the police, despite reports that the complainant initially withdrew the case.
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Manganye protected the integrity of the organisation by noting that internal processes and codes of conduct would guide their next steps. While opposition parties have used the incident to challenge the party, the ANC remains resolute that due legal processes must be allowed to unfold. Manganye cautioned political rivals against grandstanding and urged all stakeholders to respect the legal rights of every individual involved while authorities conclude their investigation.
ANC makes decision after Phala Phala ruling
Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC’s top leadership has made a high-stakes gamble. Following a dramatic Constitutional Court ruling that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally by burying the explosive Phala Phala farm-theft report, the National Executive Committee (NEC) convened a special, closed-door meeting to decide the President's fate.
With furious calls for his resignation echoing across South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa was barred from his own party’s meeting as the ultimate subject of debate. Yet, the NEC’s final resolution has shocked the nation, sparking a massive social media firestorm.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za