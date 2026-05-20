JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG—The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg announced that it supports a full investigation into allegations against one of its senior members, Nomoya Mnisi, who was arrested on 19 May 2026. The party spoke out after the opposition party ActionSA alleged that Mnisi, the MMC for economic development, was involved in a criminal incident over the weekend.

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The ANC stands with the police as they probe Nomoya Mnisi's assault case. Images: Cllr Nomoya Mnisi/ Facebook and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: UGC

ANC Demands Accountability for Public Representative

The ANC in Johannesburg, which released a statement, called on law enforcement agencies to handle the matter involving Mnisi and her bodyguard without fear or favour. The regional leadership addressed the situation publicly, stating that the political organisation remains committed to ethical leadership, the rule of law, and strict accountability for all its public officials.

Party Stands Firm on Legal Processes

The regional secretary for Greater Johannesburg, Sasabona Manganye, confirmed that the party views allegations of violence and abuse against vulnerable members of society in a serious light. He stated that matters involving children require urgent attention from the police, despite reports that the complainant initially withdrew the case.

Manganye protected the integrity of the organisation by noting that internal processes and codes of conduct would guide their next steps. While opposition parties have used the incident to challenge the party, the ANC remains resolute that due legal processes must be allowed to unfold. Manganye cautioned political rivals against grandstanding and urged all stakeholders to respect the legal rights of every individual involved while authorities conclude their investigation.

ANC makes decision after Phala Phala ruling

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC’s top leadership has made a high-stakes gamble. Following a dramatic Constitutional Court ruling that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally by burying the explosive Phala Phala farm-theft report, the National Executive Committee (NEC) convened a special, closed-door meeting to decide the President's fate.

With furious calls for his resignation echoing across South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa was barred from his own party’s meeting as the ultimate subject of debate. Yet, the NEC’s final resolution has shocked the nation, sparking a massive social media firestorm.

Source: Briefly News