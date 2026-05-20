The disturbing scene from Red Ink that everyone is talking about recently surfaced online, adding another layer to the tense standoff between Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza

After the actress went public, accusing her former co-star of sexual assault, netizens began examining the viral clip with fresh eyes, drawing parallels between the characters' onscreen friction and the real-life allegations now surrounding the actors

The sudden resurgence of the footage has firmly divided social media users, many of whom are calling for a thorough investigation

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Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe’s controversial ‘Red Ink’ scene resurfaced following the actress' assault allegations. Images: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

The conversation surrounding Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza has hit a fever pitch after the controversial scene from Red Ink went viral on social media.

In light of Nokwe's public accusations of sexual assault against Khoza on 16 May 2026, viewers have found themselves analysing their intense onscreen interactions, which, ironically, captured a heated assault scene between a serial killer and their victim.

Bonko starred as Napoleon, a ruthless serial killer in Red Ink, while Nirvana Nokwe played his love interest, Busi. In the first episode, their seemingly normal date takes a dark turn when Napoleon's true nature is revealed. The chilling scene ends with him assaulting and murdering Busi in the middle of nowhere.

In her statement, Nokwe alleged that Bonko violated her during the filming of the scene, an action he allegedly acknowledged. She claims that the exact, harrowing moment capturing the violation was ultimately edited out from the episode, meaning the full extent of what truly happened behind the scenes never made it to the screen.

With Khoza standing his ground and maintaining his innocence, the situation has become incredibly complex, leaving fans and critics to weigh the facts against the allegations as they wait for the truth to come to light.

Watch the Red Ink video here.

The controversial scene between Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe on ‘Red Ink’ surfaced online. Image: IMDb.com

Source: UGC

Social media weighs in on Red Ink scene

Online users shared their thoughts on Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe's scene. Read some of the comments below.

ncgwele reacted:

"Eish, this scene makes him look like a villain."

BoitumeloTumeey said:

"He was really in character. Maybe the thrusting was just acting, not that he's intending. Unfortunately, the other party felt uncomfortable and triggered."

SengetileS wrote:

"They said they never aired the scene she's complaining about."

Imsollyntuli asked:

"Is this the scene they're really talking about?"

Meanwhile, others in the comment section raised even more questions about the scene and Bonko Khoza's alleged actions, with many demanding clarity on how the production team managed safety during such an intense shoot. For many viewers, the controversy highlights an urgent need for stricter regulations on local sets to protect actors when filming sensitive, physically demanding content.

This has only deepened the mystery of what truly transpired behind the scenes. With both actors holding firm to their opposing statements, the industry now watches closely to see how the matter will be handled.

Online users discussed Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe’s scene on 'Red Ink.' Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza's wife stands by her husband

In an earlier report, Briefly News looked into Bonko Khoza's wife's first post after her husband was accused of sexual assault.

She officially broke her silence after the former The Wife actor released his statement, addressing the allegations.

Source: Briefly News