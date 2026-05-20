A man took to TikTok sharing his grandmother's side-splitting reaction to getting a full experience of his luxury car

His funny video captured the wholesome interaction that he had with his grandmother in his luxury vehicle

People were in stitches over the viral video of how his grandmother handled the feel of a BMW supercar

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A man dropped a hilarious video showing a BMW's power with his grandmother in a TikTok video. The TikTokker was recording on the day he took his grandmother out for a ride in an undisclosed location, and her reaction was a viral hit. Her reaction was a hit among South Africans as the TikTok video shared on 19 April 2026 amassed attention from South African viewers.

A man took a gogo on a wild ride in a BMW. Image: @miltonsiya

Source: TikTok

In a video on TikTok by @miltonsiy, he convinced his grandmother to get into his extremely fast car. The vehicle, a BMW M2 G87 worth R1.5 million, sounded smooth as he took to the road. The car is built for speed, going 0-100km within 4.2 seconds, a power that the grandmother could feel as her grandson sped up. The speed left grandmother clutching to the seat and reacting in shock over the speed. Watch the video of her driving:

SA loves grandmother in BMW

Viewers were stunned and impressed by the man who could treat his grandmother to a BMW ride. Online users were raving about the vehicle worth millions. Read people's comments below:

People were impressed by a BMW flex. Image: Primeimages

Source: Getty Images

Peace Mojakisane said:

"She’ll have that experience in her mind for years. You just made your car unforgettable to her, even when she’s an ancestor, your car is protected 👏😂"

Kwazinkosi Morgan wondered:

"Why is it not funny? 😳 Lols ayy congratulations Mfowethu, you did it because it has always been your wish once more, Big Congratulations 💪🏾🙏🕯️Nothing would happen to her, I'm sure even God can see you happy."

Ray said:

"It's not funny at all. Car is 👌btw, my grandmother no longer rides with me coz of this😭"

NadiaHoosen said:

"I couldn't stop laughing when she held the handle and seat🤭"

💕✨️🫧 imagined the gogo was relieved after the ride:

'I'm sure she was so happy to get in the car at first."

Anitta_01🫧 was amused:

"I wrong lento yazi 😹😹cela umphinde fthii sibone 😭😹"

Cerato94 joked about the clip:

"She will never, even when it's raining 😂"

Lusanda said:

"Gogo is never getting back in your car😭"

Nosihle Ngcobo gushed:

"People need to chill, Siyabonga and Gogo have a lifelong relationship, and no one knows his gogo like Siyabonga, he knows which buttons to push and not push. This is their relationship, so stop projecting. I love them!"

Other Biefly News stories about cars

A woman shared a wholesome moment with a petrol attendant who was fascinated by her supercar when she stopped for a refill.

Many people thoroughly enjoyed watching a trip of a group of men who were extremely excited after seeing a supercar that was racing down the road.

A lady from Cape Town showed people that she spotted a hypercar, a Pagani, that was in a parking lot in Cape Town

Source: Briefly News