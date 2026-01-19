A photographer who regularly shoots luxury cars in South Africa found a rare one in Cape Town

A car enthusiast and photographer who specialises in photographing luxury vehicles was over the moon after finding a new target. The TikTok creator surprises luxury car owners with gifts whenever she randomly finds their enviable rides.

Cape Town woman spots a car worth tens of millions in rands. Image: @cteatewithceezus

Source: TikTok

The woman captured photographs of a lavish hypercar that's rare in South Africa. She amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by her latest luxury car find.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @createwithceezus celebrated finding one of the owners of the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC. She found the whip in Cape Town, South Africa, and was raving about it as she took some stunning photos. The luxury car was in a royal blue match with gold rims. A Pagani Huayra Roadster BC supercar is valued at R50 million as it is a rare sight. After taking the photos, she developed them, printed them and then packaged them with a Hot Wheels toy car replica of the car. The pro photographer managed to do everything and go back to where the car was parked to leave the cute present. Watch the video of the car below:

South Africa amazed by R50 million car

Many people were stunned that the woman found a rare car while out and about in Cape Town. Pagani, an Italian hypercar manufacturer creates only 40 cars per year, and only two come to South Africa. Read people's comments below:

South Africans were stunned that the Pagani Huayra BC owner is in Cape Town. Image: Quentin Martinez / Pexels

Source: UGC

nmybeautybag gushed:

"Your passion is so infectious! I know nothing about cars but your excitement made me stay 🥺💛"

OO7JAMS wrote:

"Pagani Huayra BC 🔥 I was lucky to see and take pics of the first one that visited 🇿🇦 just after COVID peak period. Was at Daytona 🥰 Nice spot 👌"

Nicolette Tilley applauded:

"You’re amazing , the universe just brings you to the cars. Height of manifestation 🥰"

Johannes Nkala joked about super car's colour:

"Nah maan this is the limited edition Tembisa Hospital Blue colourway, I thought I recognised it 😅"

BucNgesi commented:

"Hope he will want to see you so that we can see him. 🤞😁"

Matt tried to guess who owned the Pagani:

"The owner of Vimana Jets is in SA?😭😭crazy."

U was stunned:

"The way capatalism doesn't phase me. I'd see it. Look. And walk on."

NicholasC90 wondered about the car:

"Where does one even service a Pagani in SA?"

