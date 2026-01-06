“Driving My Dream Car”: Woman’s Roughly R1.2m Barbie-Themed Vehicle Turns Heads
- A young South African woman wowed members of the online community with her personalised Barbie-themed vehicle
- The stunning car, costing nearly R1.2 million, was matte black with pink door handles and accents
- Social media users rushed to the comment section with compliments after seeing the expensive car on their screens
A young woman, known online as The Self-Made Barb, showcased her personalised Barbie-themed Jeep Wrangler, which costs roughly R1.2 million. Many people online were filled with admiration after seeing the stunning vehicle.
On 2 January 2026, the self-proclaimed business mogul uploaded a video in which her car's roof was removed, allowing her to "hit the streets." The main body was painted matte black, and the door handles and other accents were pink. On the side of the car read 'self-made Barbie,' a personal brand of which she was clearly proud.
Barbie Jeep wows the internet
Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their sincere thoughts about the black-and-pink vehicle.
@princess_zulu told the online community:
"I suddenly need a Jeep."
@_thabiso_thando shared with the public:
"The little girl in me that was obsessed with Wranglers is really happy to see this."
@marty_legwaila_the_2nd added under the post:
"People are just out there driving my dream car with the pink and Barbie and everything."
@muzi_masinga confessed in the comments:
"This is the content I want to see."
@ntsiki85 happily remarked:
"I love everything about this."
A curious @siyayenzalento wondered:
"Manje, where and how do you park it since you left the roof at home?"
