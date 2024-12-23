“It’s Way Better in Person”: SA Thrilled Seeing Jeeps Draped in Christmas Lights

A TikTok user shared a video of a fleet of Jeeps giving Cape Town residents some festive cheer

The luxurious vehicles were covered in decorative and colourful Christmas lights in one of the city's suburbs

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the display, while others shared they saw the cars in person

A company added the festive spirit to Cape Town suburbs by adorning Jeeps with Christmas lights. Images: @jeeptourscapetown / TikTok, Carlos Barquero / Getty Images

Source: UGC

With Christmas just two days away, the festive spirit lights up Cape Town as residents find creative ways to celebrate the season. Among the dazzling displays, cars adorned in twinkling Christmas lights have become a standout attraction, turning heads and spreading holiday cheer.

Christmas lights Jeep run

In a recent TikTok post, app user Marisia Wood (@marisiawood) shared a delightful video showing a fleet of Jeeps draped in sparkling and colourful lights in one of Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Light-up Jeeps wow South Africans

Several local members of the online community loved that the vehicles had a Christmas feel and wondered about the other locations where the Jeeps would be on display, while others were fortunate to have witnessed the bright magic already.

@fiona_nm17 wrote in the comment section:

"I saw you guys in Camps Bay. What an amazing show."

@versacezee said with a laugh:

"Wait until traffic and highway patrol come and celebrate that festive vibes with you."

Jeep Tours Cape Town informed the TikTokker:

"We got permission from all the precincts and had a representative with us in the Jeeps. We play by the rules."

@ginalicious4 told the woman:

"I spotted you last night in Brackenfell. Super awesome."

@mj_ga pleaded in the post's comments on behalf of one of the suburbs:

"Please, will you try for Edgemead again? We have decorated our houses with lights and would love to see you guys come by."

@shiyaamnordienismail shared with the online community:

"It's way better in person. I took my kids last night."

3 other stories about Christmas

A considerate boss surprised employees with a box of expensive biscuits. The lighthearted South African Christmas tradition entertained local online users.

A young woman gave her mother an early Christmas present when she transformed her crumbling kitchen into something modern.

A tired woman shared a video of her thumb-sized Christmas tree she made from scratch. People felt her year's worth of exhaustion and cracked jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News