“All the Energy I Have Left”: Woman Hilariously Shows Thumb-Sized Christmas Tree

A content creator shared a video on TikTok showing people the tiny Christmas tree she had

The Christmas tree was roughly the size of her thumb and wasn't the ordinary tree people are used to seeing

Many members of the online community felt the woman's exhaustion and cracked jokes in the comment section

For many, decorating is the highlight of the festive season, a chance to fill their homes with cheer and sparkle. However, one exhausted woman took a humorous shortcut, showing people her unique Christmas tree.

Christmas tree woes

A content creator using the username Sonya Sed uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@sonyased5) showing people her Christmas tree, which most likely took her five seconds to build.

The woman used a nut (the tool) as a base, silver tinsel as the tree, and red and green circular ornaments to put on the 'tree.'

She wrote in her comical post's caption:

"All the energy I have left for this year."

Watch the video below:

Internet finds tiny Christmas tree amusing

The TikTok post garnered over 4.5 million views and had thousands heading to the comment section to share their thoughts about the Christmas tree. While some laughed, others felt they could relate to the drained woman.

@blonde_albanian_barbie wrote in the comments:

"The amount of patience I have left."

@amber.booo humorously stated:

"The Christmas budget."

@_tifftifff told app users:

"I might actually be able to afford this tree."

@kdgetagrip said to the woman:

"I ran out of energy last year. Money is my issue now."

@jusstbeingmo jokingly told the online community:

"My energy is equivalent to the red circle on the branch."

@mostlyniice suggested to the public:

"Opt out of Christmas! Go to the movies instead. Forget gifts. It's the most freeing and wonderful thing ever."

Woman shows 3-metre Christmas tree's decor

