A South African woman went on TikTok to show her stunningly decorated 3-metre Christmas tree

The self-proclaimed "corporate housewife" brought the tree to life with traditional decor pieces

Netizens loved her early festive spirit and were inspired to bring the holiday vibes to their homes

A woman shared visuals of her Christmas tree deocrations. Image: @corporatehousewifeza

Christmas magic is in the air, and one South African woman is leading the way with her stunning holiday decor.

Woman shows how to decorate a Christmas tree

She @corporatehousewifeza posted a video of herself decorating a gorgeous 3-metre Christmas tree from Makro.

The self-proclaimed "corporate housewife" is seen unboxing the tree and carefully placing fabric and red, green, and gold ornaments. She also extended the decor to other parts of her home.

Woman brings Christmas spirit to her home

The woman shared that she prefers decorating the tree by herself. Watching her transform the massive tree into a festive wonderland is enough to make anyone feel the Christmas spirit.

Watch the video below:

The video has sparked major holiday inspo, gaining traction as TikTok users flooded the comments with admiration.

See some reactions below:

@nathinice_ said:

"Please be extra and turn those outside lights on. Trust me you’ll create a lifelong trend."

@bbtmtm wrote:

"Girl I saw the vlog and I'm super impressed that tree is beautiful yoh."

@mrs_ban25 asked:

"Where did you eventually get the tree if you don’t mind me asking? 3 meters will be perfect for me and my tall family."

@pearly.star7 shared:

"Beautiful! I don't decorate but this makes me want to start."

@MamaKT 🇿🇦 stated:

"I love the decor cheese cloth. Where can I find it?"

@masumpandu wrote:

"To some of us it is only a dream. Thank you for sharing that dream with us."

@portiamankoana:

"I can't wait to have my own house. This is beautiful."

@thembi_madonsela18t added:

"How I wished to have a new Christmas tree this year, but things are not good. I can't afford to buy one and add decorations. 😢 I'm going to put up the old one. You did a good there, it's very traditional and original. 🥰🥰"

Woman shows R1,200 Checkers Christmas tree

The festive season is approaching, and one woman just brought all the holiday feels to TikTok!

In her unboxing video on her account, she’s seen assembling a stunning 2.1m faux green Christmas tree with white-tipped branches.

