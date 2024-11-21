“It’ll Take a Minute to Sink in”: Man Spends Night in Newly Built Empty House

A South African travel enthusiast shared with TikTok users that he spent the night alone in his newly built home

Yet to furnish the house, the man braaied meat inside and slept on an inflatable camping mattress

Social media users in the comment section felt inspired and showered the man with compliments

A man proudly shared that he slept in his empty new home. Images: @urbaneeddie_.

There's a unique sense of accomplishment in pausing to appreciate the beauty of something achieved through hard work and dedication. For one man, this pride took the form of spending the night in his newly built home - a quiet celebration of a dream realised.

No furniture, no problem

Local travel content creator Eddie Mdu Vilakazi shared a video on his TikTok account (@urbaneeddie_) showing him enjoying a peaceful night alone in his home, which took a year to build.

Although the house's walls were bare and the space lacked furniture, Eddie still made it feel like home.

The proud homeowner drank a glass of wine, ate a warm meal he braaied and slept on an inflatable camping mattress before waking up and enjoying a stroll the next morning.

He wrote in his post's caption:

"It’ll take a minute to sink in but kuKwam la."

Watch the video below:

Newly built home inspires Mzansi

Thousands of social media users went to the viral post's comment section to admire the man's new home, even though it still had to be furnished.

@trish2903_ wrote to the Eddie:

"You can see from the little things that the house is going to be beautiful inside and out. Big ups."

@titia884 humorously commented:

"You're the only person allowed to say, 'I'm broke' this December. Congratulations."

An impressed @noxyfoxyy said:

"I can smell it from the video, the smell of achievement and all emotions. It's so satisfying."

@darrylandries, who felt inspired, shared their story:

"I bought my townhouse in 2020. It had always been a dream of mine to own my own place. I'm still dreaming even bigger of being like you and building my dream house. Thank you for reminding me about that dream."

@xihlamarisi excitedly told Eddie:

"I can't wait to see what you do with the interior. Absolutely stunning."

@normvulapolobs added in the comment section:

"I can tell the house is going to be amazing. Congratulations, stranger."

Man flexes dream house's progress

At the end of October, Briefly News reported that Eddie had made great progress in building his dream home.

The massive structure seemed to be in a secluded area. Intrigued social media users shared how inspired they were after seeing the travel enthusiast's stunning home.

