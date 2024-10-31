“I Wanted My Slice of Heaven”: Man Flexes Massive Rural Dream House’s Progress

A local content creator shared a video on TikTok showing how far he got with building his dream home

The structure, yet to be painted and furnished, was massive and seemed to be in a rural area

Intrigued social media users shared how inspired they were after seeing the travel enthusiast's stunning home

A man shared the progress of building his dream home. Images: @urbaneeddie_.

Many aspire to build the house of their dreams rather than purchasing one on the market, envisioning a home tailored to their desires. One man did exactly that, sharing the journey and progress of constructing his ideal home from the ground up.

Turning a dream home into a reality

Travel enthusiast and content creator Eddie Mdu Vilakazi, who uses the handle @urbaneeddie_ on TikTok, uploaded a video on the app showing people how far along he got with building his dream house, which appeared to possibly be in a rural area.

The stunning house, still being built and yet to be furnished, boasted a massive swing door, aluminium windows and tonnes of space to roam freely.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves man's dream home

Several members of the online community rushed to Eddie's comment section to share positive messages about the man's house, while others shared their experiences of building their dream home.

An excited @yolivele said to Eddie:

"That house is going to be stunning. It will be like a holiday destination. We can't wait."

@iam.mvelosishi wrote in the comment section:

"There’s a saying, 'If you can’t go there, bring it home.' You couldn’t live in an estate but brought an estate home instead. You’ve done a beautiful job. I’m inspired."

@tonds__ told the content creator:

"When your travels inspire you to build your own holiday home."

A proud Eddie responded:

"You get it. It’s from all my travels that I wanted my slice of heaven."

@misso.jantjies shared with the public:

"I can’t wait to see when it’s finished and furnished."

@vhofy shared their progress with their home, writing with a laugh:

"My next phase is aluminium windows."

Eddie jokingly responded:

"The most expensive exercise."

