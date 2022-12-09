Images of a beautifully built home in a local township has piqued the interest of many South African peeps

The modern abode was built by EkasiProperty who took to the bluebird to share their stunning work worth R670K

Netizens were left impressed by the fine architectural work, with many taking to the comments with inquiries

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A beautifully built home in a Mzansi township has local peeps taking notes and ready to turn their dream homes into a reality.

SA peeps were left impressed by a modern home worth R670k built in a township. Image: @CcpEkasi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Images posted by EkasiProperty (@CcpEkasi) on Twitter show a stunning, modern home by the property consulting company. The big house boasts an edgy architectural design with modern finishes.

“We can simply say we done. Few pictures below. Modern typical of young fresh family,” the Twitter post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The house is said to have cost R670 000 to build and we’re sure the homeowners cannot wait to take occupation of the lovely home. Mzansi netizens flocked in on the post with inquiries and compliments on the amazing building project.

@KabeloD18 inquired:

“So the cost of R 670k includes from the plan to finish?”

@Mash_Robby asked:

“What are the typical plan prices here for rural and how many bedrooms?”

@Teamangie3 said:

“Very smart don't use white on the exterior again. It ages very badly and seldom matches with the landscaping that I'm sure is coming next. But very well done. Contemporary and up to date design. 670k is obviously without any interior fittings?”

@LukhanyoNdamane commented:

“Wow this is great and the price is nice emakhaya this would do ❤️.”

@McGebaLCD replied:

“If a client has land and material. How much would you charge for something of this nature? .”

@ituselolo_ wrote:

“Fair price now I need land I got someone who can build.”

Local man shows off neat and spacious village home

In another story, Briefly News reported that a much considerable percentage of the South African population has sought the village atmosphere, proximity to nature, and relative privacy offered by rural areas when looking to build a house.

One user @Mrd_drops took to social media to share an image of a neatly and beautifully built home situated in a village.

He wrote on Twitter: “Reason why I love village stands…The space.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News