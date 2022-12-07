A skilled fashion designer is setting the internet ablaze with her latest creation, flaunting a figure-hugging outfit

The gorgeous woman made a stunning hot pink jumpsuit with a attractive 3D bow, asking peeps what they thought of it

Netizens went absolutely nuts for the creation and complimented her in the post’s comment section, loving the design

A talented fashion designer has taken to social media to flaunt her most recent creation, showing off a gorgeous, hot pink jumpsuit with a 3D bow.

Rebecca Tembo's jumpsuit had many peeps in love. Image: iamrebeccatembo.

Source: Instagram

Posting a pic on Twitter as she rocked the fit, Rebecca Tembo, a bespoke designer based in England, asked fans what they thought of the masterpiece.

Social media users compliment fashion designer

Her jumpsuit and design received so many compliments online, with people adoring the creativity behind it.

Rebecca’s post was captioned:

“I made this jumpsuit with a 3D bow. What do you guys think?”

Netizens loved her creativity, with many noting that they would love to be in possession of the bespoke outfit.

Others wanted to know if they could sit down while wearing the jumpsuit.

Here are the top reactions from Tweeps:

@flosedibe said:

“I need that for a wedding next year.”

@Jel_e_Jam inquired:

“Love it. Okay, so how is it sitting down? I’d be scared to crush the bow.”

@Simply_Sayo complimented:

“Oh, you know what we think, Rebecca, you know what we think!”

@MarciaMaraka remarked:

“This is gorgeous. Well done.”

@preshotmess asked:

“Does it come in plus sizes?”

@TRiiCiiAKANTREL remarked:

“My bridesmaids’ dresses had detachable 3D bows. They were so pretty.”

@J3Yass noted:

“Friend, I wasn’t planning on spending money, but this just screams, ‘I’m the gift; unwrap with proper handling'.”

