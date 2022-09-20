A designer residing in Durban is making huge leaps in her career and took to the socials to celebrate opening her own studio

Nomusa Valentia Nxasana owns Valc Fashion studio and creates the most beautiful outfits

The innovative entrepreneur received warm wishes for her latest achievement, with many inspired by her success as a female business owner

An innovative female fashion designer from Durban is making big moves with her career and has taken to social media to celebrate opening her own studio.

Nomusa Valentia Nxasana is an innovative designer. Image: Msa Vàĺèñtia Nxasana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nomusa Valentia Nxasana is a hard-working entrepreneur with a business called Valc Fashion, where she designs and retails gorgeous clothing items.

The lovely lady celebrated her big win on Facebook, with many online peeps wishing her well for the latest milestone in her career.

It’s absolutely amazing to see a female businesswoman grow her enterprise into a huge success.

Let’s see what some Facebook users had to say about the determined lady’s latest achievement:

Andy Musi KaMhlanga Sikhosana is very inspired:

“Living your dream. Congratulations, girl. You are reaching your destination slowly but surely.”

Samke Ngubane left Nomusa a charming message:

“You deserve all the good fortune coming your way, queen. Hard work and dedication always pay off. Well done, sis wami, super proud of you.”

Nokuzola Fortunate Magubane said:

“Wow, this is so Amazing. Congratulations, sis.”

Zackona Ntshangase added:

“Yes, girl.”

Yonela Diko wrote:

“Wow, all the best, sisi. Shine, black child, shine.”

Cindy Hlongwa had some wise words of advice for the hard-working babe:

“God's timing is the best, and nothing can stop it. Rise and never fall, sis. Congratulations.”

Take a peek at some of her gorgeous dresses found on the Valc Fashion Studio Instagram page:

