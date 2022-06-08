A local man took to social media to share an image of a beautifully built home in an unidentified village

Twitter user @Mrd_drops indicated that he loved village stands because they offer a lot of space

Several South African users responded with positive comments on the post and complimented the property

A much considerable percentage of the South African population has sought the village atmosphere, proximity to nature, and relative privacy offered by rural areas when looking to build a house.

A man impressed peeps with his home built in a rural area. Image: @Mrd_drops/Twitter

Source: Twitter

One user @Mrd_drops took to social media to share an image of a neatly and beautifully built home situated in a village.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Reason why I love village stands…The space.”

The post left many Saffas quite impressed as they shared positive comments and compliments for the well-built property.

@nyoliswa reacted:

“Your house is beautiful.”

@Fighter74738558 commented:

“Exactly my point, but now you find that someone has just built a double house on such a wide-open space, the reason people build double-storey houses in the cities is because of the space.”

@returts said:

“I want to sit on a balcony on the first floor and watch the sunset go down as I sip mojito .”

@KGOMOTSONKWECR7 wrote:

“I'm struggling to finish mine but I hope one day I'll get it done.”

@AndyonthebeatSA replied:

“Plus you don't pay monthly fees and water you buy prepaid electricity only. Free life.”

@MoWelkin shared:

“Bro I so wanna be a homeowner soon manje ngimncane and got no idea where to start, do I build from scratch or buy fully built yini. It'd be a dream bengase ngakhe something enjengeyakho brazo. Could please give me a clue ukuthi how much it was to build, is it cheaper or better?”

Beautiful houses in the bush: Peeps show off luxury homes in villages

In another story, Briefly News reported that there is no place like home, and social media user @RealMrumaDrive reminded us of this when he took to Twitter to share images of beautiful homes built in Venda, Limpopo. The town is known for its vast land, lush green vegetation, and rich culture.

The tweet, which has gained over 3 700 likes, has since inspired peeps to show off modern and luxury homes in villages or small towns in South Africa.

