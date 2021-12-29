A social media user shared images of big, beautiful houses in Venda and admired how well people in the town have done

The uplifting and inspirational tweet has Mzansi users sharing beautiful properties built in small villages and towns in SA in a thread

Saffas have shared their admiration of peeps’ hard work towards investing in building homes and going against modern societal norms

There is no place like home and social media user @RealMrumaDrive reminded us of this when he took to Twitter to share images of beautiful homes built in Venda, Limpopo. The town is known for its vast land, lush green vegetation and rich culture.

A Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive posted a photo of the beautiful property built in Venda.

Source: Twitter

The tweet, which has gained over 3 700 likes, has since inspired peeps to show off modern and luxury homes in villages or small towns in South Africa.

@VersatileMan26 responded:

"Wow these houses are really nice and big, you guys work hard neh??"

@panzo87 said:

“But you guys are too attached to your villages, neh. Such beautiful houses in the bush.”

@JohnnyMoeti07 commented:

“You are not one of us if you aren’t building your mom a beautiful house. From Bela Bela to Venda we doing it for the family.”

@AkinBudeli responded:

“Most of us own boreholes so we don't need the government except for road and electricity.”

@realupcoming said:

“Someone told me, if you want to do something that the other person has done and you don't know how and where to start, ask them, so here I am, asking you, how did you do it to be in that level?”

@Lula_mile asked:

“Is building material cheap in Venda or you play building Stokvel?”

@SethuNsele said"

“These houses are beautiful. Congratulations to the owners. But, mentality of comparing yourself to others is unhealthy. Be your own person, work hard, follow your dream and enjoy life based on your circumstances. Happiness will be your friend. #becontent.”

Woman, 26, admired by South Africans for building own home at young age

In more news about people douing the most with property, Briefly News previously reported on Suzan Adams on Twitter, who at just 26 years old has achieved the most. The young lady is a property owner who stated that the highlight of 2021 was being able to successfully build a home for herself.

Suzan shared that she had to overcome some obstacles throughout over the past 12 months but regards her new home as her greatest achievement of the year.

She shared a snap of the building she is working on with a heartwarming caption.

Source: Briefly News