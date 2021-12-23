Suzan Adams on Twitter shared her latest accomplishment of building a house at the age of 26 years old

The young lady shared an image of her new building on the bluebird app as she felt proud of her amazing achievement

Although some peeps shared their pride others showed a bit of jealousy as they called her out for her caption

Suzan Adams on Twitter is just 26 years old and has achieved the most. The young lady is a property owner who stated that the highlight of 2021 was being able to successfully build a home for herself.

Suzan shared that she had to overcome some obstacles throughout over the past 12 months but regards her new home as her greatest achievement of the year. She shared a snap of the building she is working on with a heartwarming caption.

A young South African woman is building her home at the age of 26 years old. Image: @letsoalo_suzan

Take a look at her post below:

South Africans shower Suzan with blessings

@tshepomash11 responded with:

"Congratulations dear."

@Wancho38144097 wrote:

"Great work."

@Thomas34706610 shared:

"Well done, highly commendable."

This person was not too impressed by Suzan's post

Source: Briefly.co.za