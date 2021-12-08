A young South African woman celebrated moving into her new home with a video of herself and her friends getting lit in the house

From the kitchen to the bathroom, Nonkululeko Dlamini and her friends showed off every inch of her abode

Peeps were in love with their energy and in particular, one of Dlamini's friends who just stole the show

Buying a new home is usually celebrated through social media with a pic of your keys in hand and the house in the background. Nonkululeko Dlamini and her friends decided this was not for them.

Dlamini and her mates started their own mini groove in her new home. With alcohol bottles, food and items being moved in, their video clip is lit beyond anything. With Bello no Gallo's Khula playing, the group of friends made sure to have all kinds of fun.

The clip starts with Dlamini dancing on her kitchen island, it then bounces around to different areas in her home where her friends are partying their lives away. One of her buddies stole the limelight as his energy was unmatched.

This viral video of friends celebrating a new homeowner has gone viral on social media. Image: @nkulimzizi

The 46-second clip raked in over 99 000 views on the bluebird app.

Read some of the replies Dlamini received below:

@nelzblue said:

"Guys don’t stop going to social media when you wake up… I mean these are the things you see. This just made my day… Congratulations Nonku."

@Mannistt shared some advice:

"Bathong please celebrate carefully don't tarnish it before you even begin to stay in it."

@Sivvyile_ shared:

"Best video I’ve seen in a while here. Just good vibes and happy friends. Please ask the guy in the Diesel shirt and blue pants to tell us what he drank, scale and time intervals. We wanna channel his happiness."

@MxoliserMenziwa wrote:

"These people are not your friends girl, they're your God-given family. I love each and everyone in that room, such a vibe. Congratulations sisi and God bless you."

@Mahanaim7299 tweeted:

"Please stop whatever you are doing right now and inform Mr Diesel T-shirt that he has made a huge impact on Twitter with his house warming antics."

@KGenius247 asked:

"Can we swap friends?"

