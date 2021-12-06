A stunning local lady warmed hearts all around after revealing that her days as a housekeeper are coming to an end - in a good way

Andiswa Mgcine's employers not only helped with her studies but have also found her new employment as a receptionist

Her story has inspired the masses online as she shared how grateful she is for the people who have supported her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andiswa Mgcine has been working as a housekeeper for some time now. The young lady has a bursting TikTok account with over 4 500 followers. She shares her daily life as a housekeeper through the sensational app.

She recently revealed that her employers helped her go back to school and that she is going to be in her third year of studying next year. To add to this, they found her a job as a receptionist so she's finishing off her last week as a housekeeper!

The amazing news warmed hearts all over the short-video application where peeps congratulated Andiswa and thanked her employers for all they've done for her.

This lovely young lady finished her last week as a housekeeper as her employers helped her find a new job. Image: @andiswamgcine / TikTok

Source: UGC

Grab some tissues because this video is a tear-jerker!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments she received below:

@bennisiso said:

"Your time has come sisi. Go and shine never look back I know that you learned a lot from your past experience, gratitude and humbleness sisi."

@hallebberry shared：

"Congratulations mama."

@lamekiid4 wrote:

"When God shows up he makes sure he shows off.. Congratulations you deserve it... Do take us through your new journey."

@masesi412 commented:

"How I wish I have level 4 in office administration but I'm a cleaner... But this video has brought back my faith."

@sooorofhiwa responded with:

"Congratulations beautiful, nothing but success moving forward."

@lavida_97 added:

"Congratulations. Same thing happened to me in 2019 and I was 20 years. My landlady was the one who got the job for me, I used to work for her and her two friends."

UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng's motivational educational journey has locals sharing their own struggles

In other inspiring news, Briefly News recently reported that Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng shared her educational story on Twitter, warming hearts and inspiring people all over Mzansi. Professor Phakeng explained that she did her postgraduate studies part-time at the University of Witwatersrand.

She was also working full time and raising a family. She said she had no social life. In 1998, she took leave without pay from her job in order to start her PhD journey. She revealed that not only was it a tough financial decision, but a personal one too.

She bagged her PhD in Mathematics Education in 2002 from Wits. Her inspiring journey touched the hearts of many locals who shared their own stories in her replies section.

Source: Briefly.co.za