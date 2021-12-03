Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng shared a short story of her educational journey online, to the amazement of many South Africans

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town revealed that she had to take leave with no pay from work to start her PhD journey in 1998

She studied at the University of Witwatersrand and managed to bag her PhD in Mathematics Education in 2002

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng shared her educational story on Twitter, warming hearts and inspiring people all over Mzansi. Professor Phakeng explained that she did her postgraduate studies part-time at the University of Witwatersrand.

She was also working full time and raising a family. She said she had no social life. In 1998, she took leave without pay from her job in order to start her PhD journey. She revealed that not only was it a tough financial decision, but a personal one too.

She bagged her PhD in Mathematics Education in 2002 from Wits. Her inspiring journey touched the hearts of many locals who shared their own stories in her replies section.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng shared her educational journey online and inspired many. Image: @FabAcademic

Source: Twitter

Read her post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under her post:

@FarukHoosai said:

I took unpaid study leave in 1979. Tough times. Family responsibilities et al... But always with the view to complete my MA... When I submitted it, it was recommended I upgrade to a doctorate... I stared reality squarely in the face... Maybe one day."

@zwelitom shared:

"Thank you Prof for the inspiration. I completed 3 Masters degrees part-time while working full time, I had my social life but the only thing I deprived myself of was sleep. I cant rest before completing PhD."

@tarirokamuti wrote:

"I ran out of funding in the midst of my studies. I did all sorts of part-time menial jobs in Bloemfontein, South Africa. My PhD took 6 years as my thesis was examined twice at @UFSweb and @VUamsterdam. So, yes I graduated twice #MakeEducationFashionable."

@KB_medupe responded with:

"Every time when there was a school trip, I had to borrow my cousin's shoes cos my parents couldn't afford to buy me a pair & sometimes I was ridiculed at for it, however, I graduated with Master of IT at UP & graduating again in April next year with an MBA from Milpark Business School."

@Matema_ tweeted:

"Yoh! Maybe I should deactivate my social media life and focus full time... You're an inspiration mama."

@futhimthiya added:

"Congratulations Prof you inspire me in many ways. I also did my Masters Degree while working full time. I had to travel 200km to do my coursework and come back to meet my targets. As a result, I didn’t get good results and therefore can’t continue with PhD."

Source: Briefly.co.za