19-year-old Mahlatse Lebelo bagged her BCom Account degree from the University of Johannesburg with an average of 73%

The young lady shared her stunning achievement on Twitter in celebration of bagging over 10 distinctions

Peeps could not wait to congratulate her on her hard work and shared lovely comments with her under her post

A young South African woman has wowed Mzansi after she graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a BCom in Accounting. At the surprising age of 19, Mahlatse Lebelo crushed her finals with 10 distinctions and an overall average of 73%.

The impressive young lady shared the good news on her Twitter page. Excitement resonated from the post as Lebelo found herself in an entire mood, and Mzansi soon joined her.

"10+ distinctions later, at 19 years old with an overall average of 73%. I am a BCom Accounting graduate. Thank you Lord!"

To the amazement of those around her, Lebelo still finds the time and energy to work not only as a radio host but also as a business owner in the food sector.

This South African lady bagged her degree at the age of 19 with over 10 distinctions. Image: @Mahlatse_Lebelo

Source: Twitter

Check her viral post out below:

Read some of the responses she received below:

@ParisMP2 said:

"I am proud of you mahn."

@Nokufa_Tshabs shared:

"You did that. Congratulations Mama."

@priveracc responded with:

"Congratulations. May you teach me?"

@Ficks16646304 wrote:

"Congratulations kiddo, we as the black nation are proud of you."

@ndlela_mtho tweeted:

"Many congratulations to you."

@KuneneSibonelo added:

"MASSIVE congratulations. Only hard work that pays off. Well-done sisi"

