The Class of 2021 from the University of KwaZulu-Natal Medical School celebrated graduating recently and a video was shared online

The 15-second clip of the recent graduates celebrating their achievement has since gone viral on social media

Peeps are beyond proud of the new generation of doctors who will soon be making their way into the working world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dr Nobuhle Makhanya is part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Medical School's class of 2021. She took to Twitter to share a short clip of her and her class celebrating their graduation from UKZN.

The 15-second clip has gained a massive 151 000 views on the bluebird app as peeps celebrate their win. Dr Makhanya made reference to Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris' cal to President Joe Biden when they won, "We did it, Joe."

The post has naturally been well-received by Saffa Twitter users who celebrated with the young lady and her fellow classmates.

These medical school graduates recently celebrated and their video went viral online. Image: @nobcy_mac

Source: Twitter

Check the video out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left below:

@TPJRoberts said:

"I love my black people we have come a long way. God bless the black people of South Africa."

@rbandio shared:

"What joy! I can feel you deeply! Medical schools can be hell getting out safely its a really an achievement!"

@PMotswafrika commented:

"This is so satisfying to watch."

@zakes_ngidi wrote in response:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations to all of you."

@Phanda_Pusha replied:

"Well done babes... If beauty and the brains were a person."

@Joleen148 added:

"Ahhh black excellence... This just warms my heart."

"Dr President Shauwn Mkhize": Mzansi celebrates as MaMkhize bags honorary Doctorate in Philosophy

In other graduation news, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize recently bagged her Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Good Shepherd College. Over the weekend, the media personality treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a series of posts about her graduation.

The honorary doctorate recipient revealed that her sister Nozipho Ngubo also bagged a doctorate qualification. Mkhize shared numerous snaps of herself and her sister in their graduation gowns as they attended the in-person ceremony.

After the ceremony, MaMkhize, along with her family and friends, shared a celebratory dinner.

Source: Briefly.co.za