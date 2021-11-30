A young lady from Kimberley rocked the decks at the restaurant she waitresses at and impressed the nation

Known as 'Miss T', the DJ's smooth transition and sick beats could get anyone out of their seats and onto the dancefloor

A clip of her performing was shared online by popular Twitter user @kulanicool and peeps are dying to find her social media handles

Mellerin Plaatjie, aka 'Miss T', rocked the DJ booth at Long Street Lounge over the weekend and peeps are here for it. The young lady's smooth transition into De Mthuda's John Wick shocked the crowd and had them screaming.

According to @kulanicool, Miss T doubles as a waitress at Long Street Lounge, which is based in Kimberley. Through the restaurant/lounge's Facebook, it's clear that Miss T performs there quite regularly.

Her musical talent wowed the nation as @kulanicool's video of her gained over 48 000 views on Twitter.

This young DJ's skills wowed Mzansi social media users. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Check out her transition below:

Below are some of the comments she received:

@THIZOZO_MOKOENA simply shared:

"Uncle pancakes."

@IamGordonn said:

"She knows her business this one."

@Sihle_QK wrote:

"Damn... And she is so calm and chilled... Love her."

@EricanSA responded with:

"Impressive. No drama, no animation, just art."

@EmbeeMalema tweeted:

"Played this video 50 times already. This lady is a goat."

@malebo_23 added:

"Damn, that was so smooth."

Source: Briefly.co.za