Newly-discovered female DJ Uncle Waffles delivered the heat during a recent performance in Nigeria

Using her verified Twitter account, Uncle Waffles shared a video of her set and the reception she was met by

While deejaying, the young entertainer could be seen being showered with wads of cash by the seemingly impressed crowd

Netizens had amusing reactions to the clip, with many dumbing down the west African country's currency

Uncle Waffles seems to be taking over Africa, and a recent video courtesy of the lit performance she delivered in Nigeria is making the rounds on social media.

While it appears that some South Africans are over the Waffles effect, parts of Africa are fully embracing the local sensation who is quickly rising to become a hot continental export.

Thanks to her perky flow and rhythmic transitions behind the decks, the sultry entertainer dazzled a boisterous Nigerian crowd at a club in the country. Uncle Waffles shared a short clip of her punchy set on her verified Twitter account, giving her followers a glimpse into the excitement-filled outing.

The video, which was viewed more than 100 000 times, shows the female performer being showered with wads of cash amid the set. The money can be seen floating from different directions and onto the turntables as well as all around her, including near the ground.

At one point, a patron appears on camera fixing to shower Uncle Waffles with money, which he does keenly much to the delight of the 21-year-old, who at that point breaks out into what can only be described as a money dance.

Locals on social media were, however, not impressed by the apparent generosity being shown by Nigerians. Instead, Saffas mocked the country's currency and argued at the length about the poultry takings it could have amounted to.

