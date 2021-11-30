A Twitter user claiming to be a taxi driver has headed online to spark a massive reaction among other users of the platform

@nkulipp presented a scenario in which taxi drivers go on a massive strike in response to the fuel price hike

Locals took to the comments section in their numbers to debate whether or not this would be a good move

There is no question about the displeasure of South Africans following the announcement of a fuel price hike which will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday, 1 December.

While the price of fuel was increased significantly at the start of November, reports have told that the latest hikes are partly due to a sharp fall in the rand against the US dollar.

A local Twitter has strode to his account to paint an uncomfortable scenario. Image: @nkulipp

Source: Twitter

In the same vein, international oil prices heavily inform the price locally, which offers ordinary citizens little comfort as it comes just before a busy travel season.

The forthcoming reality has spurred a Twitter user, @nkulipp, to take to his account to paint what is for most festive season revellers an uncomfortable scenario to ponder.

Accompanied by an image showing an alarming number of taxis blocking off a major route during what may have been a strike, the caption read:

"Will you guys complain if we taxi drivers go on strike because of patrol increase?"

It's a no-brainer that the tweet caused a sudden and immediate frenzy online as Saffas scrambled with the idea. Users on the social networking site expressed different opinions with no clear consensus supporting or dismissing the notion.

The tweet attracted more than 4 400 likes and more than 1 000 retweets. Further to the massive attention it gained, the post saw an astronomical number of comments reaching close to 800 at the time of publication.

Saffas offer up varying reactions

Briefly News took a short left into the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za