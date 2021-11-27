The Shell company is getting some serious backlash on social media after news of seismic blasting in Eastern Cape waters is making headlines

According to some reports, the blasting could have potentially damaging effects on the hearing and communication of whales in the area

Mzansi wants the blasting to be stopped and is calling for The Shell company to be boycotted

The news of seismic blasting expected to take place in Eastern Cape waters has left South Africans concerned for the safety of marine life in the area. Some reports suggest the controversial survey conducted by the fuel company, Shell could have seriously detrimental effects on the hearing of whales.

The seismic survey involves using airguns to send pulses of sound into the water. The sound waves bouncing back then help scientists determine where oil reserves might be located on the ocean floor., News24 reports.

One passionate South African had this to say about the potential environmental catastrophe:

"HEY @shell why not go destroy someone else's waters. No one in S.A wants you here except for the corrupt government officials being paid to let them be here.. When will us humans learn the more we destroy this planet the more harm we do to ourselves.

"Just so a few fat cats can keep getting richer. Come on peeps. Boycott shell and all its dodgy practices. Help stop them from destroying this pristine area and doing irreparable damage to the marine life.Wild coast in South Africa needs your help."

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post:

abi_nell13 said:

"Why can’t they use solar energy."

demroots said:

"I HATE that this is happening. It's insane how they are gonna f*ck up that part of our coastline. Gotta fight this all the way."

sami_samalicious said:

"This is devastating!'

urban_grow420 said:

"We should lock down the waters. savages..."

smokey_bears_dank said:

"Shell hands off our waters."

