A woman who is enjoying her independence has not been shy to head online to share her achievement

The Twitter user, @smalzin10, posted a picture showing her neatly decked new humble abode

There was a flood of reactions to the post as other social networking users reacted in kind to the inspirational post

A local lady who ticked a major box in her life journey has happily headed online to spread the inspiration after reaching the major milestone.

There is little doubt the more than 3 600 Twitter followers who keep an eye on the now-accomplished trailblazer, @smalzin10, and her social media activity were chuffed at seeing the post.

A local woman is the toast of the town on social media. Image: @smalzin10

The caption read:

"Home away from home."

In the picture that was shared, the new homeowner dangles the keys to the apartment in her left hand while standing in the kitchen area of the new home. Several appliances occupy the space, including a front-loading washing machine, a solid plate stove.

Completing the palpable homey atmosphere, a microwave and kettle with wooden hand grips are strategically placed near the sink just below the cupboards. The tweet attracted more than 2 000 likes as Saffas reacted to it cheerfully.

Netizens impressed by achievement

Briefly News jumped into the comments section to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post.

@CubzelerMkhize wrote:

"Congratulations .... any tips on the washing machine, mine hops like a kangaroo when it's time to dry up clothes."

@DlomoNolwazi said:

"Congratulations, sisi. Ngiyeza ngizovakasha."

@KingJele1 added:

"Your house looks similar to my house. Are we in the same complex?"

@bonnienile offered:

"I just wanna come do my laundry. Congratulations, beybs."

