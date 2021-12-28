The sight of an old man standing at the stove while cooking has melted the heart of local social media users

@ramosweu786 shared a stunning picture showing his old-timer making pap inside a spotless kitchen

Tweeps were thoroughly impressed by the scenes and took to the mentions to react to the incredible picture

A senior citizen is proving that he is still young at heart and is, in the process, stealing the hearts of Mzansi courtesy of his homely independence.

A Twitter user, @ramosweu786, headed to the social networking and microblogging platform to share a stunning picture showing the old-timer standing at the stove with a wooden spoon in hand.

An independent madala has captured hearts and minds online.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Village man at age 76 still cooks pap in his house, my dad ke star," the caption read with several faces with tears of joy.

It was little surprise that the incredible tweet captured the minds of other users, who flooded the tweep's mentions to react to the heartwarming image. At the time of publication, the tweet had attracted almost 350 likes.

The picture shows the pensioner knee-deep into stirring what appears to be a pot of pap (stiff porridge) on a four-plate stove inside the kitchen, which evidently, is spick and span.

Several users relayed similar experiences of witnessing the old men in their lives exercising domestic independence, while others doffed their hats to the pensioner for taking stock and being proactive inside his home albeit his advanced age.

Tweeps wax lyrical over old independence

Briefly News jumped into the comments section to bring readers all the amused, inspired and proudly South African responses to the post.

@Sipokamlu wrote:

"Kanti idliso doesn’t have an expiry date?"

@Yandazazz said:

"Reminds me of my dad, he is so independent it's scary."

@MissDirero added:

"My father woke up this morning and made pap for breakfast. I've been cooking rice for them since Sunday (the wife is away...he probably misses her to death!)."

