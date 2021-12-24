A photo of a little girl armed with a broom in hand to clean the house is doing the rounds on the social media streets

The cute photo posted by @SibaDaki has got peeps commending her on her parenting skills and adoring the toddler

South African social media users hared their comments on the post with many agreeing that children should learn such skills from a young age

One is never too young to start learning how to tidy up and keep the house clean it seems. A social media user, @SibaDaki posted the most adorable photos on her Twitter account which see a little putting in the work as she cleans.

A social media user shared a cute photo of little girl cleaning. Image: @SibaDaki /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The tweet’s caption reads:

“A 48 months old, zalani (have children).”

Mzansi cannot get enough of a cute girl on duty. Here are some users’ reactions to the post:

@Phumyfied24 responded:

“They can't eat, sleep for free, they must work.”

@MncwabeMoses said

“Impressive. She's imitating me as I lead an exemplary life before her.”

@bonjieD said:

"That time mommy is relaxing watching telenovelas. Child labour buyisa umntanam."

