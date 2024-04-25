Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene is a proud mother after her eldest child turned 18

The actress celebrated her only daughter's 18th birthday with an emotionally loaded post gushing over her

In her sweet message, the star lauded her daughter's kind nature and noted how protective she is of her and her sons

Letoya Makhene reached an important milestone in her journey as a mother. Makhene celebrated her daughter, Nubia, who turned 18 years old.

Actress Letoya Makhene expressed how proud she is as a mom after her daughter turned 18. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Letoya Makhene's daughter turns 18

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene beamed with pride as her eldest child celebrated turning 18. Nubia, Letoya's firstborn, reached this milestone on 25 April.

Letoya wrote an emotionally charged post gushing over her and how far they have come. The star noted her daughter's kind and protective nature, especially towards the people she is closest to.

The star reflected on the time she first became a mother and stated that she is happy that her daughter chose her.

"You are intelligent, funny, and intense all at the same time. My no-nonsense girl. Iwhenan adorable."

Letoya gets real about fears of letting Nubia spread her wings

Letoya mentioned how difficult it is for her to allow her daughter to fully settle into her adulthood, saying she will do so at her pace.

"Now I watch as I will slowly have to let go to allow you to blossom further and spread your pretty wings. Yes…SLOWLY…at my pace. I Love you, Nubia. I’m a proud mom. P.S I know we said that mom will start tagging you guys on your socials when you turn 18, but you’re just gonna have to give me a bit more time, ok?"

Letoya gushes over her 2 sons

In a previous report from Briefly News, Letoya Makhene shared adorable pictures with her two children. The Instagram posts left her fans gushing, as some noted how grown up the boys are.

The actress also shared a cute video of her and one of her boys and penned a cute message to them.

