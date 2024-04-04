Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene shared adorable pictures with her two children

The Instagram posts left her fans gushing, as some noted how grown up the boys are

The actress also shared a cute video of her and one of her boys and penned a cute message to them

There's nothing like a cute bond between a mother and her sons. Actress Letoya Makhene recently had the internet gushing after she shared photos with her baby boys.

Letoya Makhene posted two pictures with her sons. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya expresses love for her kids

Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene gave a dose of cuteness on the timeline. Letoya shared adorable selfies with her two sons.

The media personality also shared a cute video of her and one of her boys and penned a cute message to him.

"I Love You to an alternate Universe and back, my baby."

Fans gush over Letoya Makhene

The Instagram posts left her fans swooning, as some noted how grown up the boys are.

domark_beats:

"Why do your eyes smile instead of your lips? Lol funny and beautiful at same time."

fedoue:

"Thank you for the following hon. I am grateful. I would love to see you. Have a beautiful day."

sizwesonket:

"My peoples."

matasezulu:

"They are so grown."

iamndilekaangel:

"They are so beautiful Toya. The other one looks more like you."

posey2410:

"My beautiful friend and her beautiful cubs."

gontsentshegang:

"I can’t believe how beautifully grown up they are, so proud of you mommy."

fedoue:

"My beautiful Gogo. The Caribbean queen is waiting for you with red carpet on your trip to NY with your family. If not I will have to visit SA."

Letoya gushes over wife Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, seasoned actress Letoya Makhene penned a heartfelt message to her wife Lebo Keswa, on her Instagram page.

The Homewrecker star appreciated Lebo for always standing by her side throughout their tumultuous relationship. The couple had made headlines several times for their marriage drama.

Mzansi reacted with lukewarm sentiments to the post, with many giving mean responses looking at the past reports about their marriage.

