Actress Letoya Makhene penned a sweet appreciative message to her wife Lebo Keswa, on Instagram

The Homewrecker star appreciated Lebo for always standing by her side throughout their tumultuous relationship

Mzansi reacted with lukewarm sentiments to the post, with many giving mean responses looking at the past reports about their marriage

Letoya Makhene appreciated her wife Lebo Keswa, in a heartfelt social media post. The actress praised Lebo for being a supportive and loving partner who appreciates her uniqueness.

This year alone, the couple's love life faced numerous rumours of abuse, and they even faced speculations of a looming divorce. Image: @letoya_makhenep

Letoya appreciates Lebo Keswa

In a heartfelt social media post on 30 August, Letoya Makhene posted several pictures of her wife Lebo Keswa. She captioned her post with a heartfelt message stating that Lebo loves her for who she is:

"You deserve a partner who cherishes your uniqueness and gives you grace as you learn love beyond survival mode."

Netizens come for Letoya with mean reactions

Seeing the horrible responses Letoya received from social media users was not shocking.

Numerous reports of alleged abuse have always tainted their relationship, and this year, they faced rumours of a divorce.

Letoya Makhene has blocked out the noise surrounding her marriage with Lebo Keswa. She continues to praise her wife online despite the negativity they might face.

Letoya caught wind of the negative comments, and she clapped back hard.

This is what netizens said:

Madi_maruping said:

"Rambo probably took the phone. Letoya is not this rude and disrespectful."

Abdulanomsa gushed:

"I love you guys and wish you all the best. People will always talk, so be strong dear."

Feziwee said:

"Reading comments I’m shocked at the nerve and audacity of acting so perfect in other people’s life. Y’all need to get a life. You are all so pathetic learn to mind your own business, guys. It’s nice try it, and it’s also free."

Sheiladanken said:

"I am no longer getting involved in people's business."

Nelim said:

"Beautiful love story."

Reality TV star accuses Lebo of abuse

This Body Works For Me star Bubbly Sodela broke her silence about her alleged physical abuse.

She told Briefly News that the alleged abuse occurred in Makhene's home in 2019 and claimed she was her side chick.

"It was women's month in August, a year before the COVID-19 lockdown, I will never forget that midnight blues. Yes back then, when I was an exotic dancer, I was from a str*p club with Lerato Naidoo, she is my witness."

Letoya Makhene denies getting abused

In a previous report by Briefly News, Letoya Makhene debunked rumours of abuse in her marriage.

Reports claimed that Lebo is the reason Letoya no longer has her dreadlocks.

