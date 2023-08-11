Reality show star Bubbly Sodela has broken her silence about her physical abuse

She claims she was a side chick to actress Letoya Makhene's wife, Lebogang Pulumo

Bubbly told Briefly News that the episode happened in Makhene's home in 2019

'This Body Works for Me's Bubbly Sodela has claimed that Letoya Makhene's wife, Lebogang Pulumo abused her in 2019. Images: @letoyamakhenep, @bubblyb_sodela

This Body Works For Me starlet, Bubbly Sodela, has come out with a bombshell, crying abuse at the hands of former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo's wife, Lebogang Pulumo-Makhene.

Bubbly was slapped by Lebogang

She revealed they were dating during her stripping days and was engaged to Letoya then.

ZiMoja reports they were at the acress' Honeydew home when Sodela and her cousin visited Lebogang after a wild night of partying. She claims she had a fit after seeing her lover making moves on her cousin:

"She pulled my long wig and slapped me... She locked us up until the next day, hungry and hung over."

Bubbly Sodela chats to Briefly News

The entrepreneur told Briefly News that the incident happened in August 2019:

"It was women's month in August a year before the Covid- 19 lockdown, I will never forget that midnight blues.

"Yes back then when I was an exotic dancer, I was from a str*p club with Lerato Naidoo, she is my witness."

Letoya Makhene denies abuse claims

Meanwhile, Makhene has rubbished claims made by the Sunday World that her wife "beats her blue and black", resulting in her shaving off her dreadlocks.

It further reported that she had to use the services of the SAPS to escort her after an altercation.

She said the claims were a smear campaign by the media, trying to ruin her name.

Social media reacts to Bubbly's claims

Musa Khawula posted the story on Twitter and got these responses:

@sirboring_26 commented:

"So this woman left her beating husband for a beating wife? You always attract what you fear. If you see your partner can't control their emotions just know they can't control their hands."

@LEE_FLAV noted:

"Clearly, Lebo ke Mike Tyson yhuuuu."

@Lebogan71810001 was shocked:

"Bathong so Lebogang o nale maatla a banna? Can't believe they got beaten up by a woman."

