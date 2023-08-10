Comedian Lebogang Tlokana touched the hearts of netizens when she revealed how she lost her OPW gig

She was speaking on the Popcorn and Cheese podcast about her career when she dropped the controversial claim

Social media users did not take kindly to the news, taking on tribalism in the entertainment industry

The Funny Chef fired from 'Our Perfect Wedding' for being unable to speak isiZulu.

SABC1's Plate It Up presenter Lebogang Tlokana who goes by The Funny Chef, has stirred the emotions of South Africans with her Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) revelation.

The Funny Chef fired from OPW

She told the Popcorn and Cheese podcast hosts Mpho Popps and Robot Boii about how her journey ended with a wedding show on Mzansi Magic, OPW.

Her presenting services were allegedly terminated when she failed to speak isiZulu, an action she says broke her:

"I was broken. I was depressed for four months. I didn't want to leave the house, I didn't want to talk to anybody."

She claims she was also body-shamed, and campaigns started pulling out.

An excerpt from her interview was reposted by TikTok user @noxiee_h. It has since gone viral.

Mzansi reacts to Funny Chef's story

Her story caught the interest of social media users who highlighted tribalism:

@Chubby girl08 complained:

"Mara they won't fire a Zulu for not knowing Sepedi, Setswana or Sesotho."

@Mosa called for a boycott:

"Then OPW should have Zulu weddings only, and they will watch it cause rena we won't."

@misscooper_18 commented:

"Zulu presenters are not even trying to speak Sesotho/Setswana and Sepedi. But they won't be fired."

@momo was confused:

"But they hired her knowing that she can't speak isiZulu."

@Nthati was also confused:

"They fired her, then got Laconco who only knows Zulu?"

@Princy Mofokeng was disgusted:

"Tribalism e mo ? Whuu Mara Mazulu Mara Sies mahn."

@material gworl complained:

"Yoh kore in this country we must always cater for Zulu people, Aowa!"

@Bongas noted:

"Tribalism e too much mo maZulung."

@Becca Thandiwe remembered:

"There was an actor that once said you will not eat in South Africa if you don’t know isiZulu."

@Boitumelogumede said:

"isiZulu really dominates our entertainment industry."

La Conco joins OPW

In a related Briefly News report, former The Real Housewives of Durban star La Conco was announced to present Season 12 of Our Perfect Wedding.

The media personality has bagged a few Mzansi Magic gigs since her exposure on the Durban reality show. Her first episode on OPW aired on 25 September 2022.

