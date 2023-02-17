Reality TV star LaConco once again showcased her snatched waist on social media and left her fans salivating

The beauty was on a body transformation journey for three years and is now enjoying the benefits

Impressed by the recent snaps posted by LaConco, Mzansi said she knows how to dress her new body appropriately

LaConco's body transformation is a sight to marvel at, and the beauty seems to know it as she blesses her fans with pics showing off her hourglass figure.

According to ZAlebs, it took a long time for the former The Real Housewives of Durban star to reach her desired body weight. LaConco previously revealed on Twitter that it took three years for her waist to get snatched.

"It’s been three years trying to reach my healthy body goals, I can now say I’m so close. Thank you to my gym instructor, colon hydrotherapist and aesthetic doctors."

LaConco's new hot body receives praise

Recently, LaConco showed off her hot body in two pictures. The reality TV star rocked a tight around-the-waist dress while she was a programme director at the Tastic Education Fund.

Reacting to the pictures, Mzansi was in awe. Netizens lauded the star's new body and dressing style.

@Vandal707 said:

"That dress on that body!"

@kaButhelezi shared:

"Umuhle mama."

@SnenhlahlaShob1 posted:

"You look stunning and uyishayile. Job well done."

@Matphosh replied:

"You are beautiful ngwana batho❤️"

@LeevhuLeaks commented:

"Your “Level up” game is unmatched sisi."

@zothi1606 reacted:

"Uma bathi snatched waist bakhuluma ngeyakho."

@phumi_maddy wrote:

"Sweerie man, ey your body is bodying."

@Confipetite also said:

"Wow, you look good sweerie."

@Moody_Didi added::

"Tjeeer what a transformation. You're looking so fine, sweetie."

